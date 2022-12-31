Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $207.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

