United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,055 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $145.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

