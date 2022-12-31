United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 698 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $138.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $170.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.35.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

