United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.16. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

