United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

