United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $165.71 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $127.94 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

