United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after buying an additional 1,062,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,525,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,961,000 after buying an additional 510,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.84.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

