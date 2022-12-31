United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $115.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

