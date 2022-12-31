United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.3% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 651,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $331.34 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.02.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

