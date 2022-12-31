United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Up 47.2 %

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 35.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

In related news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163. Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

(Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Recommended Stories

