Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Short Interest Update

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the November 30th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,723,000 after acquiring an additional 249,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 137,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,231,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

UNIT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. 3,575,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.12. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -666.59%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.