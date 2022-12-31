USDD (USDD) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. USDD has a market cap of $711.40 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00461701 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.83 or 0.02975850 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.82 or 0.29544168 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.