VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

GDX traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.66. 12,476,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,122,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

