Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.24 and last traded at C$22.24. 48,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 76,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.32.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.51.

