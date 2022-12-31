Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 53,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,954. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

