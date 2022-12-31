Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $121.28 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.21.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

