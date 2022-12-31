Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,060,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,771,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after buying an additional 128,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $132.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,368. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

