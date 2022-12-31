Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

