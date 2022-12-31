Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Cut by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 740,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

