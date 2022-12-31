Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BLV stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $103.60.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.