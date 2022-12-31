Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $36,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

