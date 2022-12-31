Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

