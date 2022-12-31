Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.