Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $368,912,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $351.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.