Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $368,912,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $351.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.