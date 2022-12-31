Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.1% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $195.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

