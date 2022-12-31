Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 5.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.40% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $21,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.27.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.