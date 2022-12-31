Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,123. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

