Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $43.89 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $43.89 million and approximately $449,118.08 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,600.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00409210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00879784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00093723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00581673 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00249905 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,513,463 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

