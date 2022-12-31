Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $43.91 million and approximately $351,542.98 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,598.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00424510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00883498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00095559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00590921 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00250894 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,535,100 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

