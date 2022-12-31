Vertcoin Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $19,915.22 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,593.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00422986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021697 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00888673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00095426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00589595 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00250538 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,788,435 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

