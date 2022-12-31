VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 94,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 41,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,026. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $6.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

