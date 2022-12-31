Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Articles

