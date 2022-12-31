Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 29.5% in December

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 6,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VOD opened at $10.12 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 71,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

