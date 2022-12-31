Vow Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00003483 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Vow has a market cap of $90.69 million and approximately $427,867.66 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

