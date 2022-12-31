Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $2.69 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $73.18 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00016236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.67664381 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,442,220.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

