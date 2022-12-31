Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$152.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WCN stock opened at C$179.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$148.05 and a 52-week high of C$196.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.16 billion and a PE ratio of 42.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$185.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$178.89.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
