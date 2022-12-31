Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.14

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.14 and traded as low as $16.97. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 43,218 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $382.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 142,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

