WAX Market Cap Hits $97.54 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $97.54 million and $4.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00462516 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.82 or 0.02917745 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,917.84 or 0.29596305 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,329,288,034 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

