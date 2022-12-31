WAXE (WAXE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $119,757.86 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.85 or 0.00252108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

