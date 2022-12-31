WAXE (WAXE) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $41.28 or 0.00249247 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $152,858.16 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

