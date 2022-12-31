Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 7,594 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.06% of CTO Realty Growth worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTO. B. Riley lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.9 %

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $417.52 million, a P/E ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 860.41%.

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,941.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $314,947 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.