Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

