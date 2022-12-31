Wealth Architects LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.