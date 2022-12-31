Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $174.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

