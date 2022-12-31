Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.19 and its 200-day moving average is $262.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

