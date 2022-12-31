Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 3,454 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $29,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

