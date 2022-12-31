Wealth Architects LLC Sells 122 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $263.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day moving average is $258.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

