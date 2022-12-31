Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

