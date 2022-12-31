Wealth Architects LLC Sells 346 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after acquiring an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MO opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.