Wealth Architects LLC Sells 3,803 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 291,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IGF opened at $45.84 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend
